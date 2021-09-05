122 teachers to get awards for work during pandemic

The Delhi government will honour 122 teachers with the State Teachers Award for outstanding work during the pandemic on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

“The teachers of Delhi have played an important role in the tough times of COVID. They have not only worked shoulder to shoulder with the administration but have also done remarkable work in vaccination, quarantine centre, distribution of food, mask enforcement, airport duty. And along with these duties, while performing their basic duty, they also continued the work of online teaching and did not let the children’s education stop,” Education Minister Manish Sisodia said. He said during the pandemic, many children went to other States but the teachers not only worked to find these children but also called them to Delhi at their own expense. They also gave devices to the children for online classes and got their Internet connection recharged.

“Our teachers have contributed a lot to our lives. Therefore, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, call at least one of your teachers and express gratitude towards them. Tomorrow, along with Teacher’s Day, also celebrate Teacher’s Gratitude Day...,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia also said mindfulness has become a turning point in the lives of students studying in Delhi government schools and every day, 16 lakh students start their day with mindfulness.