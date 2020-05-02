122 CRPF personnel test positive in Delhi

Days after a 55-year-old Sub Inspector of CRPF succumbed to COVID-19 infection, at least 122 personnel from the same unit have tested positive to the virus.

In all, 380 personnel were tested and results of 100 others are awaited. The entire unit of CRPF at Mayur Vihar in East Delhi has been quarantinunitan enquiry has been ordered to study the lapses that led to the Infection spreading among such a large number of the force.

On April 28, Sub Inspector Mohd. Ikram Hussain died at the Safdarjung Hospital. This was the first such death reported in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) comprising CRPF, Border Security Force, CISF, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles.

A resident of Barpeta in Assam, the deceased was posted at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit at Mayur and was diabetic.

Many personnel including the deceased were placed in a quarantine after a 43-year-old Constable posted as nursing assistant in the CRPF tested COVID-19 positive on April 21.

The Constable posted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara was on leave and was living in Noida. Due to the ongoing lockdown, the Constable joined the medical unit of CRPF in Mayur Vihar, close to his local base on April 6 after his leave got over. He developed some symptoms on April 17 and a test confirmed the infection on April 21, an official said. The Constable is admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Delhi. The official added it was not clear how he contracted the infection.