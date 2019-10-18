‘120 Pak. Hindu families living on Yamuna floodplains’

Around 700 Pakistani Hindu nationals, who had come to India on pilgrimage visas between 2011 and 2014, have continued to stay in jhuggis near Majnu Ka Tila in the national capital, revealed a joint inspection report furnished by the Delhi Development Authority to the National Green Tribunal.

The report was filed by the DDA following a plea that sought removal of encroachment from the Yamuna floodplains.

The report stated that around 120 families have been living in the area for the last few years and the matter is pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs pertaining to the “grant of Indian Citizenship or Long Term Visas to such Pakistani nationals who had come to India on pilgrim visas”.

Following the submission of the report, an NGT Bench on Thursday directed the DDA to ensure removal of the encroachment which had happened on the active floodplains.

“From the information gathered from occupants it was informed that they were asked to occupy the place by government officials, but there was no such written permission with the occupants. The occupants of this settlement were initially staying in jhuggis but later started construction of semi-permanent structures for their stay,” the report stated.

It also stated that several occupants have also obtained Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and bank accounts based on their Majnu Ka Tila address. “Their children are also going to a nearby government school. It was also informed by the occupants that financial assistance was given by the State government to the occupants whose jhuggis were gutted but they could not produce any document,” read the report.

While stating that the size of the settlement had increased over the last few years, the report added that the occupants have set up small shops near the sidewalk that was affecting movement of pedestrians and causing congestion. The report added that a demolition programme fixed by the land owning agency in September 2018 could not be completed due to “resistance from occupants”.