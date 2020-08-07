12-year-old who was sexually assaulted in critical condition

Victim’s platelet count low, will need another surgery

A 12-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted and has suffered severe head injuries, will need another surgery and her condition continues to remain critical, sources at the AIIMS hospital here said.

The source said her platelet count is low and she is being treated at the neurosurgery ICU of the hospital.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested the accused Krishan. He told the police that he had entered the girl’s house on Tuesday with the intention of theft.

The gate of the house was partially open and he had entered the premises. He took a suitcase and was leaving the house when the girl saw him and raised an alarm. The accused took a sewing machine and threw it on the girl. The girl tried to fight back, but the accused stabbed her with a scissor several times and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Paschim Vihar West police station.

Krishan was involved in a similar violent incident in the past, police said. He had attacked and killed a woman in 2006 in Sultanpuri while committing a burglary. Krishan came out of jail in 2015. Thereafter he was booked in an attempt to murder case. Later, he got bail in the case. Krishnan had told the police that he was released from jail for his ‘good behaviour’. However, police said they are verifying Krishan’s version.

₹2 lakh compensation

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said that following an application moved by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, a lower court on Friday granted a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim’s family.

“Keeping in view the gravity of offence, severity of physical harm or injuries suffered by the child and expenditure likely to be incurred on her medical treatment for physical and mental health, it would be appropriate if interim compensation of ₹2 lakh is granted to the victim,” read the order.

Following a visit to AIIMS on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family.

BJP leader meets kin

BJP State president Adesh Gupta met the family members of the victim. After seeking information about her condition from the Medical Superintendent, Mr. Gupta termed the incident “heinous, tragic” and a “shame to mankind.”

(With inputs from Shinjini Ghosh and Jatin Anand)