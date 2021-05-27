12-year-old moves court for vaccinating children

New Delhi

27 May 2021 23:39 IST

Petition listed for hearing today

A 12-year-old girl has moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to vaccinate children between the age group of 12 and 17 years in the Capital.

Tia Gupta, in her plea, has argued that the vaccine policy of India has failed to consider that children and their parents are vulnerable to COVID-19. The plea argued that the government should ensure that children are not left orphaned as their parents were not given priority vaccination.

The plea also sought formulation of a national plan with respect to children against COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

The plea is listed for hearing before a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Friday.