Delhi

12-year-old moves court for vaccinating children

A 12-year-old girl has moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to vaccinate children between the age group of 12 and 17 years in the Capital.

Tia Gupta, in her plea, has argued that the vaccine policy of India has failed to consider that children and their parents are vulnerable to COVID-19. The plea argued that the government should ensure that children are not left orphaned as their parents were not given priority vaccination.

The plea also sought formulation of a national plan with respect to children against COVID-19.

The plea is listed for hearing before a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Friday.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2021 11:39:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/12-year-old-moves-court-for-vaccinating-children/article34662118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY