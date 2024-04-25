12-year-old electrocuted after touching electric pole

April 25, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after touching an electric pole in west Delhi’s Chhawla in the midst of the thunderstorm on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Kaif Mohammed, was outside his house when the incident took place in Khaira village. Although he was rushed to RTRM Hospital, he was declared brought dead, an officer said.

Police teams and officials from the Power Department inspected the spot, and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been filed at Chhawla police station, the officer added.

BSES condoled the death, and said in a statement that the victim had been electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric pole that was connected to an illegal wire.

“Initial reports indicate that the abandoned electric pole, not maintained by BSES, had been illegally encroached upon by an area resident who had extended a part of his premises. An illegal wire from the resident’s premises was found hanging on the pole, causing leakage that led to this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

A BSES official added that no wires operated by the power company were present on the electric pole. The nearest BSES pole, he said, was inspected and found to be intact, with no evidence of leakage or illegal wiring.

Police added that after a thorough probe, the owner of the house in question was summoned, and a private electrician who installed the illegal wire was taken into custody.

