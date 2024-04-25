GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

12-year-old electrocuted after touching electric pole

April 25, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after touching an electric pole in west Delhi’s Chhawla in the midst of the thunderstorm on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Kaif Mohammed, was outside his house when the incident took place in Khaira village. Although he was rushed to RTRM Hospital, he was declared brought dead, an officer said.

Police teams and officials from the Power Department inspected the spot, and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been filed at Chhawla police station, the officer added.

BSES condoled the death, and said in a statement that the victim had been electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric pole that was connected to an illegal wire.

“Initial reports indicate that the abandoned electric pole, not maintained by BSES, had been illegally encroached upon by an area resident who had extended a part of his premises. An illegal wire from the resident’s premises was found hanging on the pole, causing leakage that led to this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

A BSES official added that no wires operated by the power company were present on the electric pole. The nearest BSES pole, he said, was inspected and found to be intact, with no evidence of leakage or illegal wiring.

Police added that after a thorough probe, the owner of the house in question was summoned, and a private electrician who installed the illegal wire was taken into custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.