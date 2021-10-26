12-year-old boy crushed to death at Majnu ka Tilla

A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death by a truck in north Delhi’s Majnu ka Tilla on Monday, the Delhi police said.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, around 6 p.m., they received a call regarding a fatal accident. After a team reached the spot, on Pahari Road, they found the body of a 12-year-old child, who was staying in a jhuggi at Majnu ka Tilla.

The driver has been identified as 35-year-old Shriram, a resident of Aruna Nagar Market. He was caught by the public and got injured in the commotion. He has been taken to Sushrut Trauma Centre, the DCP said, adding that legal action has been initiated in the case.