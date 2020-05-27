12 policemen among 33 new cases reported in Gurugram

GURUGRAM

27 May 2020 10:10 IST

Thirty-three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Gurugram on Tuesday, taking the total to 317.

This is the highest single-day jump in cases in the city so far. Among the newly infected are 12 policemen from Udyog Vihar police station who were deployed at Delhi-Gurugram border check-points near Kapashera.

Station House Officer of Udyog Vihar Inspector Devender Singh said samples of 35 other personnel have been taken and more will be collected. He added that samples of 15 personnel were taken and only three came back negative.

Movement of workers

The personnel deployed at check-points near Kapashera deal with migrants trying to enter Gurugram to work at garments units in Udyog Vihar Phase I-V.

Mr. Singh said that the personnel are provided gloves and Personal Protective Equipment, “but it is difficult to don them during long duty hours due to the extreme heatwave”.