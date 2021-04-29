12 new deaths, over 7,000 active cases in G.B. Nagar

Noida

29 April 2021 01:04 IST

With 12 more fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 192 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar on Wednesday, according to official data.

The district had registered 12 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as well.

With 903 fresh cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar’s COVID-19 tally went up to 38,519, while the number of active cases reached 7,202, according to the figures released by the U.P. Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 588 patients got discharged during the period, with the cumulative number of recoveries reaching 31,125 in the district, the fifth highest in the State, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active dropped to 3,00,041 in Uttar Pradesh from 3,06,458 on Tuesday.