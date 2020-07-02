12-member committee formed to analyse and reform business

New Delhi

02 July 2020

DDC Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah will head the panel

The Delhi government on Thursday formed a 12-member committee to explore economic reforms to help businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The committee will do a comprehensive analysis and make suggestions regarding the measures that should be initiated by various departments, autonomous bodies, local bodies, and MCDs to help the people and the businesses during the pandemic, an official statement said.

An order passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority regarding the formation of the committee said, “The committee shall explore reform measures that improve ease of doing business in Delhi and shorten the process of economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19.”

“It shall explore the possibility of renewal or automatic extension of existing licenses issued by the various department and local bodies [labour license, shops and establishment registration, contractor license, nursing home registration etc.] which stand expired after March 1, 2020, by a general order till March 31, 2021, without penalty or interest. The exception will be in categories such as excise, pollution control, fire where safety or revenue-related issues are involved. While doing so, the interests of labour should be protected,” the order further said.

International practices

According to the order, the committee should explore international best practices that mega cities and countries around the world are taking to enable economic recovery form COVID-19. The committee will also examine and suggest penalties or fines or interest imposed on public or business due to COVID-19 pandemic, which can be waived off to remove undue financial hardship.

Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah will head the committee which has senior officials, industry representatives, and experts as members.

The other members of the committee are Commissioners of the Labour Department, Industries Department and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Special Secretary of the Environment Department, and representatives of various industries including trade, manufacturing, automobile, finance, and hospitality among others.

Economic impact

Mr. Shah said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a devastating economic impact — nationally and in Delhi. Through this committee, we look forward to collaborating with key industry representatives and identifying specific additional measures that government agencies can take to shorten the process of economic recovery.”