12 hurt after bus collides with tree on Mathura Road

New Delhi

21 November 2020 23:58 IST

Twelve people were injured after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided with a tree on Mathura Road here early on Saturday, the police said.

The driver fled the spot after the accident, they said. The police were informed about the accidentat 3.22 a.m..

The crash took place in front of the Central Road Research Institute near a CNG pump, a senior officer said. The bus was coming from Bah in Agra and was headed for Inter State Bus Terminal Sarai Kale Khan, he added.

Twelve passengers suffered minor injuries and were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre while 10 more were given first-aid at the spot by CATS ambulance staff, said DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena.

A case of accident has been registered and an investigation is under way, he added.