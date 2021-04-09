12 held for duping people on pretext of giving discounted mobile phones

Main accused had started illegal call centre to cheat people

A 40-year-old man was arrested along with 11 employees, including eight women working at his call centre in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri for allegedly duping people on the pretext of offering them expensive mobile phones on cheaper rates, the police said on Thursday.

The main accused, Krishan, had started his business of supplying mobile phones online last year but after he suffered losses, he started an illegal telecall centre to dupe customers on the pretext of providing them expensive mobile phones at lower prices, they said.

Raid conducted

“A raid was conducted on Tuesday, after we received a tip-off that an illegal call centre was being run at an office in Mangolpuri. On reaching the spot, we found Krishan was running a telecall centre with the help of three male and eight female employees,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parminder Singh.

A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and all the accused were arrested in the case, he said.

Called random numbers

The employees at the call centre randomly called on numbers and made queries to customers if they were interested in purchasing a smart phone worth about ₹20,00 at a meagre amount of ₹4,000, he said.

“After the victim agreed and placed their order with them, they would send a plastic phone packed as a new phone. The numbers given to the customers to complain subsequently were all fake. This way, on an average, at least two to three customers were fooled on a daily basis,” the officer said.

Twelve mobile phones, SIM cards, computer and record register from the call centre, the police said, adding further probe is under way.