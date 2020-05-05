12 fresh cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday. These include a CISF constable from Greater Noida’s Surajpur, said Sunil Dohre, District Surveillance Officer. The total number of cases in the district now stands at 179. Of these, 77 are active cases.
13 cases in Ghaziabad
In Ghaziabad, 13 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 95. Out of these 44 cases are active.
Earlier in the day, Deepak Ohri, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar, said that the results of a man, who had died at a private hospital on Noida on Sunday, confirmed that he had been infected with the COVID-19 virus.
The deceased was a resident of Ghaziabad’s Khoda. The person was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 137. His sample was sent to a private lab in Delhi.
”Ghaziabad's medical team has been notified,” Mr. Ohri added.
