12 Delhi Metro stations on Red Line renovated

Work started in July 2019: DMRC

The Delhi Metro on Sunday said that it had completed the renovation of 12 metro stations on the Red Line which is its oldest line to keep pace with changing time.

The DMRC said that it had started a massive renovation exercise in July 2019 to renovate 21 of its stations between Dilshad Garden and Rithala section of the Red Line. It has completed the renovation of 12 stations. “These stations of the metro network opened under its Phase-I/II. The exercise was aimed at giving an enhanced aesthetic look and upgradation of various infrastructure to keep pace with changing times and ensuring an enhanced commuting experience to its customers,” the DMRC said.

It added that renovation works include replacement of exterior façade with contemporary easy to maintain material, relaying dilapidated granite flooring, retroplating of platforms, new signages as per latest specifications, replacement of analogue CCTV cameras with digital version for enhanced clarity among other works.