12-DE-Rocky-Delhi HC chandni chowk

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed various agencies her to comply with the order to remove hanging wires and cables in the Chandni Chowk area here which is undergoing redevelopment.
A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli also made it clear to the agencies including including North MCD, MTNL and BSES that non-compliance of the order will invite contempt action against them.
"All service providers shall ensure compliance failing which we will be compelled to initiate contempt action," the high court warned.
The high court gave the direction after advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan, representing the Chief Nodal Officer and nodal officers of Shahjanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), said hanging wires and cables are required to be removed. Mr Khan sought direction to various agencies to remove the wires.
The high court was informed that the hanging wires on both sides of footpaths in the entire stretch are not electrical wires but they may be internet cables or other cables.
