₹1.2 crore worth of jewellery robbed in south Delhi

May 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold and diamond jewellery worth almost ₹1.2 crore was allegedly robbed in broad daylight from two salespersons in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, the police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said they received a PCR call on Wednesday at 4.37 p.m. regarding the alleged incident, following which a team reached the spot at Outer ring road in Panchsheel Park.

The complainant Ram Janam Saifi, 35, a resident of Burari, told the police that he left the jewellery shop in Karol Bagh, where he is employed, along with a colleague, Ramu Kumar, to sell 181 jewellery items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saifi said they first went to Kalkaji market to try and sell the items to the local jewellers but, upon failing, left for Malviya Nagar to show the items to other potential buyers.

The two had stopped to drink water near a foot-over bridge on the Outer ring road when two men on a scooty looted the jewellery bag from them by brandishing a pistol and spraying a substance in the complainant’s face, the officer said. The accused subsequently sped towards the IIT Delhi signal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said an FIR under various IPC Sections including Arms Act has been filed and investigation is under way.

ADVERTISEMENT