12 city forests ready, four more soon: Rai

New Delhi

17 August 2020 23:51 IST

Twelve city forests have been developed in the Capital and four more will be ready soon, Environment Minister Gopal Rai told the Centre on Monday.

Five of the 12 city forests are spread over an area of over 10 hectares. The Centre mandates developing ‘Nagar Van’ (city forest) spread over an area of 10-14 hectares. The five mentioned by the Delhi government have been developed at Nasirpur (28 hectares), Alipur (19.5 hectares), Mitraon Pocket B (35.15 hectares), Taj Enclave (56 hectares), and Hauz Rani (28 hectares), the Minister said.

