12 cheat foreigners by posing as tech support

All of the accused arrested from Dwarka

Twelve persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating foreigners on the pretext of providing them technical support, the police said on Sunday.

The accused used to cheat the foreigners by impersonating tech supporters of an e-commerce company. The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh, Sattick Chakraborty, Harpreet Singh, Nitin Choudhary, Jobin George, Hanumantu Rao, Mohit Gupta, Nitesh Kumar, Subhodeep Bhattacharya, Moumita Majumdar, Diksha Khetarpal, and Shaba Khatun.

The police got information that some persons were running an international online cheating racket in Dwarka Sector-7. The accused used to get in touch with the U.S. or Canada-based residents via VOIP calls, bypassing the legal international long distance gateways.

“On Saturday, a raid was conducted at the premises and the accused were held,” said DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena. The accused used to send fake pop-ups as ransomware detected, security warnings etc. to the U.S. residents. They instructed victims to call on a number specified on the pop-up in order to pay for technical support to resolve the threat.