12 arterial roads to be revamped in east Delhi

‘Revamping the roads will strengthen road capacity and make driving easier’

A dozen roads in east Delhi will be revamped at a cost of over ₹9 crore, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday.

Mr. Sisodia’s announcement came while reviewing the strengthening work of roads in the East Delhi district where 12 will be revamped by the PWD.

According to the government, the redevelopment of these arterial roads will strengthen the capacity of roads and make driving easier for commuters. They will also be made ready keeping all the seasons in view, so as to avoid any inconvenience to the public and threat to their vehicles.

The process involves relaying the stretches using the latest techniques to increase their strength for the long run at a total cost of ₹9.39 crores.

The list of roads to be revamped includes Sadbhawana Marg, Club Avenue Marg, Sahakarita Marg, Ambedkar Marg, Subhash Market Road, Block number 1 to 11 Trilokpuri, Khudi Ram Bose Marg and NH-24 Ghazipur to Kondli Bridge. Other roads on the list are Sameer Bhan Marg, the road from Live Stock Market to Gali number 7 Block-C in Ghazipur Dairy Farm, Bhagwan Mahavir Swami Marg, and the road from Highland Apartment to Soochna Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave.

The PWD Minister directed PWD engineers to complete the revamping of these roads within the stipulated time and on priority with minimum discomfort to the public.