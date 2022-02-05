12 arrested for operating fake call centre

Accused promised jobs in airlines, cheated many

The Delhi police have arrested 12 persons, including nine women, for allegedly operating a fake call centre and cheating several aspirants on the pretext of offering jobs at Indigo Airlines, officers said on Friday.

DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said they have recovered cash worth ₹2.31 lakh from the accused. Three men were the main accused and they had hired the women as tele-callers, police said.

The incident came to the fore after police received a complaint from a person claiming that he had been cheated of ₹12,250 on the pretext of providing a job in Indigo Airlines. After a case was filed, police gathered local intelligence and traced the call centre to Shastri Nagar and arrested the accused. During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had opened the call centre two months ago and had duped over 200 persons.