1,195 cases take Capital’s COVID-19 tally to 1,35,598

New Delhi

31 July 2020 23:50 IST

City has 1,20,930 recoveries and 10,705 active cases at present

As many as 1,195 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,35,598, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Also, 27 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 3,963.

Of the total cases, 1,20,930 people have recovered, while there are 10,705 active cases.

Though Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier this month said that the government would start another serological survey from August 1 to find the percentage of people who have developed antibodies against COVID-19, no order in this regard was issued till Friday evening.

Officials of different districts said that there was no confirmation on starting the survey from Saturday.

Since the daily new cases touched almost 4,000 – the highest so far – on June 23, the number of new cases has been dropping and it has been less than 1,500 for the past 15 consecutive days.

The number of active cases has been decreasing since July 1 and it has decreased from 27,007 on July 1 by 60.3% to reach 10,705 on Friday.

Also, of the total 19,091 tests done in the past 24 hours, 70.5% of the tests were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity in the city compared to RT-PCR tests.

The number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has also been decreasing. On July 1, a total of 5,892 beds in COVID-19 hospitals were occupied and the number decreased to 2,932 on Friday.

During the same period, the number of COVID-19-positive people in home isolation has also decreased from 16,703 to 5,763.

Also, the positivity rate has dropped from 12.2% to 6.2%.

The number of containment zones was 692 on Friday.

The Delhi government, in an order issued to all hospitals on Friday, directed to strictly comply with “rational use of PPE” available on the website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.