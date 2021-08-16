115-foot-high flag masts installed at 5 spots in city

They will remind the citizens of love for nation: CM

To celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Delhi government on Sunday installed five 115-foot-high flag masts to fly the Tricolour at different locations in the city and promised similar flag masts at 500 locations by the next Republic Day.

Inaugurating a flag mast at East Kidwai Nagar in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “When we see the Tiranga (Tricolour), we get goosebumps and our hearts are filled with love and pride towards the nation. If you see the Tiranga even once during your commute to work, then the patriotism and love towards the country would be reignited. In the hustle and bustle of daily life, we often forget about our country. Now these Tricolours would act as a constant reminder of the love and devotion towards the nation,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The other 115-foot-high flag masts have been installed at Kalkaji, Patparganj, Rani Bagh and Dwarka.

The Chief Minister also rolled out the Deshbhakti Curriculum, which will be taught daily for 45 minutes in government schools of Delhi to students from Nursery to Class VIII from September 27.