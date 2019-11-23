114 kg of ganja recovered from frozen fish boxes

The Railway Protection Force has recovered a huge cache of drugs concealed in frozen fish boxes transported from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi via train, said an officer on Friday. This modus operandi has been used for the first time to smuggle drugs from one State to other, the officer said.

The RPF received a tip-off about smuggling of marijuana (ganja) from other States to Delhi via trains. As per the information, a huge quantity of drugs was to be smuggled through Sampark Kranti Express. A team was formed and policemen in civil dress were deployed at platform number 8 of New Delhi railway station.

“We were keeping an eye on the parcel van. When all parcels were taken to the delivery office, a man came to receive the frozen fish boxes. We nabbed him when he was leaving the station premises with the boxes,” said an officer.

The man has been identified as Bilal, a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. He has been held for further investigation, said the officer.

“Total six boxes were seized from Bilal and 114 kg of ganja worth ₹7 lakh was recovered from them. The drugs were packed in plastic bags and concealed under frozen fish,” said the officer.

‘To evade sniffer dogs’

The officer said they are trying to find out the details of the person who had booked the parcel. The frozen fish idea was used to avoid detection by sniffer dogs. Th Narcotics Control Bureau has been informed about the recovery and the suspect has been handed over to the bureau for further probe, said the officer.