111 FIRs lodged for violating Model Code of Conduct: CEO

A total of 111 FIRs have been lodged for violating the Model Code of Conduct, read a statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer on Friday.

A total of 48,6764 hoardings or posters have been removed by the civic bodies and most of the FIRs have been recorded over defacement of property, an election official said.

Eight FIRS were filed against AAP, two against the Congress and one against BJP under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, the statement read. The rest were lodged against Independents, non-political parties and others. Apart from this, five cases have been recorded for other violations such as misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeakers, illegal meetings and gratification of electors, the statement read.

Up to 140 FIRs have been registered under the Arms Act in which 156 people have been arrested and 163 unlicensed arms and 245 explosives have been seized.

127 kg narcotics seized

Apart from this, 127 kg of narcotics have been seized and 317 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act with the arrest of 376 people. A total of 36 candidates have filed nominations till Friday.