Delhi

1,106 new coronavirus cases in Delhi in a day in record spike; death toll up by 82

Of the 82 deaths, only 13 have taken place in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said

One thousand one hundred and six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 17,386, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said while addressing a press conference.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far.

Also, 82 more deaths have been reported taking the total number of deaths to 398, the minister said. But only 13 of these deaths have happened in the past 24 hours, he said.

"Rest of the deaths are old. 52 deaths from Safdarjung hospital are very old and they submitted it to us two days back and we have added it after auditing," Mr. Jain said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was also present at the press conference said that of the total novel coronavirus patients in Delhi, the recovery rate is about 50%. "80-90% people recover from home quarantine. So, do not panic," he said.

