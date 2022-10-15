11-year-old sexually assaulted by cleric in madrasa in Shiv Vihar

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
October 15, 2022 00:42 IST

An 11-year boy was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a madrasa by the cleric in north-east Delhi’s Shiv Vihar in August, officers said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that on October 13, a woman submitted a complaint to Karawal Nagar police station alleging that her son was molested by the maulana or the cleric of Madina Masjid in Shiv Vihar’s Karawal Nagar. In her complaint, she stated that her 11-year-old boy had been studying at the madrasa for the last four years.

The accused cleric has been identified as Maulana Mohammad Javed who has been teaching at the madrasa since March 2021.

Officers added that the cleric had also allegedly threatened the victim of sexual assault with dire consequences in case he disclosed the incident to anyone. “The maulana sexually assaulted him several times thereafter,” the DCP added.

A case, under the POCSO Act and under IPC Sections pertaining to sexual assault, was lodged and the cleric was arrested. A senior police officer said the accused has confessed to his crime.

