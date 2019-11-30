11-year-old girl sexually assaulted; manhunt on

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in outer north Delhi on November 26, the police said on Saturday.
She is said to be stable, they said. An officer said on November 26, the victim was reported missing by her parents.
The complainants said they are labourers and were at work when the incident happened.
Following this, a kidnapping case was registered and the police started looking for the girl. She was found walking in the area and was rushed to a hospital. The minor told the police that a man lured her to an isolated plot where he sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to tell anyone.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is under way, the police added.
