11-year-old boy found dead in box bed at west Delhi home: police

August 12, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

A 11-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death and his body stuffed in a box bed at his house by a woman in west Delhi’s Inderpuri area, the police said on Friday. The accused was known to his family, they added.

According to the police, they received information from BLK Hospital around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday that the boy was brought there with injury marks around his neck. He was declared brought dead.

DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said the police identified Pooja as the main suspect and multiple teams are conducting raids to nab her. He said the woman was known to the boy’s parents and had visited their home multiple times in the past. He said, “On Thursday, she came to their house when the boy’s mother was not there and allegedly killed him.”

