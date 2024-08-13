11-year-old boy drowns in Shakti Sarovar Lake in Burari, Delhi

An 11-year-old boy drowned while bathing with his three friends in the Shakti Sarovar lake in north Delhi’s Burari, the police said on Monday. The sub-divisional magistrate was informed and legal action is being taken, they added. “We received a PCR call informing us that a minor has been brought dead to Burari Hospital,” a senior officer said. On reaching the spot, the police learnt that the 11-year-old had gone to Shakti Sarovar lake with three other boys, all aged between 11 to 12 years. “While two of the four boys, who were in shallow water, stepped out after taking a bath, the other two, who were in deep water, started drowning,” said the officer. The locals stepped in to rescue both the boys who were drowning, but one of them was declared brought dead by the Burari hospital, he added. A crime team later visited the spot and collected samples, the officer said.

