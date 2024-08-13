ADVERTISEMENT

11-year-old boy drowns in Shakti Sarovar Lake in Burari, Delhi

Published - August 13, 2024 01:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

  An 11-year-old boy drowned while bathing with his three friends in the Shakti Sarovar lake in north Delhi’s Burari, the police said on Monday. The sub-divisional magistrate was informed and legal action is being taken, they added. “We received a PCR call informing us that a minor has been brought dead to Burari Hospital,” a senior officer said. On reaching the spot, the police learnt that the 11-year-old had gone to Shakti Sarovar lake with three other boys, all aged between 11 to 12 years. “While two of the four boys, who were in shallow water, stepped out after taking a bath, the other two, who were in deep water, started drowning,” said the officer.  The locals stepped in to rescue both the boys who were drowning, but one of them was declared brought dead by the Burari hospital, he added. A crime team later visited the spot and collected samples, the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US