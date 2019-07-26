11-year imprisonment to couple for acid attack on 20-year-old

A Delhi court has sentenced a couple to 11 years in jail each for throwing acid at a 20-year-old woman after she refused to marry the man.

The victim had said that the couple was allegedly involved in flesh trade and wanted to drag her into it.

The victim had become friends with the man, identified as Radhey, after she met him while returning from Haridwar Kanwar Yatra in 2016. The accused took the victim’s mobile number from her father. They started talking to each other on reaching home.

The accused had visited her house after returning from the yatra and also visited a nearby temple.

‘Flesh trade’

The accused later proposed her for marriage “with the consent of his wife”. However, when the victim came to know that the couple was involved in the business of prostitution and wanted to drag her into it, she rejected the proposal.

The accused did not give up on her and instead started putting pressure on her for marriage. Radhey and his wife Anita then called her to a metro station one day and tried to convince her. When the victim refused, the man held her hands and his wife threw acid at her that damaged her face and arms.

The prosecution said that the accused had stolen the acid from a factory at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh where he was employed. When the factory owner caught him red-handed, he told him that he would use it for cleaning toilet.

Though a number of objections to the material evidence were raised, the court rejected those.

“The court is of the view that the prosecution has fully proved its case against both these accused persons for the offence punishable under Sections 326A [voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means]/34 [common intention] IPC for causing acid injuries to the girl by throwing acid and as such, accused persons are held guilty of the offence under Section 326A/34 IPC and are convicted accordingly,” Additional Sessions Judge Satinder Kumar Gautam said in his order.

“Both convicts are sentenced to simple imprisonment of 11 years each with fine of ₹1,00,000 each. It is made clear that the fine amount, if realised from the convicts, shall be paid to the victim in addition to the monetary relief from any other agency, including DLSA, etc.,” the Judge also said.