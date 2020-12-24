11 people from U.K. flights test positive

Yet to ascertain if they are infected with new strain, says laboratory

A total of 11 people who travelled from the United Kingdom to Delhi in four flights have tested positive for COVID-19, said Genestrings Lab, which conducted mandatory RT-PCR tests on the flyers at IGI Airport.

“Since the directive from the aviation ministry, a total of four flights have landed at the Airport. A total of 950 inbound passengers from London were tested at our lab at T3, IGI Airport, and 11 of them tested positive,” the lab said in a statement.

The eleven swab samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for genome sequencing. “We do not know yet if any of these positive (cases) are infected with the new U.K. strain,” the statement said. Also, 50 people have been quarantined.

Lok Nayak Hospital

All the infected have been moved to the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital and they are separated from the rest of the patients at the hospital, a Delhi government official said.

“Flyers who were in contact with the infected are being sent to quarantine for 14 days. The people who tested negative can go home, but medical teams will call them to inquire about any symptoms,” the official said.

“All the people who have travelled from the United Kingdom to Delhi in the past two weeks will be traced, tested and advised quarantine,” added Health Minister Satyendar Jain.