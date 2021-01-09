11 people detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards

NEW DELHI

09 January 2021 23:56 IST

Eleven people have been arrested for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens’ Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

A senior police officer said that police received information at 5.40 a.m. that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane at Tughlaq Road.

“After reaching the spot, police personnel found that 11 people led by Anuradha Bhargav (30), a resident of Karnal and an advocate by profession, had defaced an Aurangzeb Lane signboard and pasted a poster saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on another signage,” the officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The 11 persons were detained and taken to Tughlaq Road police station where they were formally arrested after a case was registered under relevant sections.

During probe, the accused allegedly told the police that they’re inspired by “Hind Di Chadar” — which is also used to refer Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur.