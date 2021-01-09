11 people detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards

Eleven people have been arrested for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens’ Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

A senior police officer said that police received information at 5.40 a.m. that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane at Tughlaq Road.

“After reaching the spot, police personnel found that 11 people led by Anuradha Bhargav (30), a resident of Karnal and an advocate by profession, had defaced an Aurangzeb Lane signboard and pasted a poster saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on another signage,” the officer said.

The 11 persons were detained and taken to Tughlaq Road police station where they were formally arrested after a case was registered under relevant sections.

During probe, the accused allegedly told the police that they’re inspired by “Hind Di Chadar” — which is also used to refer Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur.