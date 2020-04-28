11 more infected at Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital

Eleven more people working at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri, including a doctor, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of infected employees to 75, said hospital authorities.

“Apart from this, three Delhi Police officers posted at the hospital also tested positive today [Monday]. The hospital is not functioning at present and there is no OPD or patients admitted,” a hospital source told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the Medical Director (MD) of Delhi government-run Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and 68 other people who work at the hospital were quarantined after they came in contact with a doctor at the hospital who has tested positive for the virus. “...healthcare workers were traced as per protocol and informed telephonically for quarantine,” read a hospital document accessed by The Hindu.

M.M. Kohli, MD of the hospital, did not respond to multiple calls and messages. At least 29 people working at the hospital have tested positive for the virus so far.

At Max Super Speciality Hospital at east Delhi’s Patparganj, 33 healthcare workers, including two doctors, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, the hospital spokesperson said on Monday.

On April 15, the hospital had announced that it would test all its workers and the 33 cases, as per the hospital, were reported during this process. “The hospital is being sanitised and the staff who have tested positive were moved to Max Hospital, Saket, East Wing, which is a COVID-19 treatment facility. Also, 145 nurses working at the Patparganj hospital have been quarantined,” the spokesperson added.

Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj is not a COVID-19 treatment facility and earlier this month, a patient admitted at the hospital for dialysis had tested positive for the virus.

Still functioning

The hospital is functioning and it was never closed completely, authorities said.

Earlier in the day, the president of the Nurses Association of GB Pant Hospital, L.D. Ramchandani, said they had complained to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital that accommodation was not provided for quarantine of six healthcare workers who had come in contact with a patient at the hospital, who later tested positive

Letters to government

Multiple associations of doctors and nurses on Monday wrote to the Delhi government requesting him to make a hospital a designated hospital for treatment of healthcare workers infected by COVID-19 for the “speedy recovery” and “better care”.

“Many doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 at multiple hospitals recently and the list is ever-growing. Soon the situation might get out of control and it will be very difficult to maintain the healthcare services... Designate a separate hospital for COVID-19-positive doctors and other staff on an urgent basis,” Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association of India said in a letter to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

“Rather than admitting these healthcare workers in various hospitals, there is a need to be a uniform policy for admission and a designated COVID-19 hospital for healthcare workers. They can be provided the best possible medical care in order to ensure speedy recovery. Therefore you are requested to designate a hospital/quarantine centre for COVID-19-positive healthcare workers on an urgent basis,” a federation of Delhi government nurses said in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.