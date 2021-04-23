11 more deaths, 530 new cases in G.B. Nagar

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar rose to 129 on Thursday with 11 more fatalities, the highest in a day till date, while 530 new cases pushed the infection tally to 32,133, official data showed.

The district’s active case tally reached 4,088 from 4,009 the previous day, according to the figures released by the U.P. Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 444 patients got discharged during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,450, the fifth highest in the State, it showed.

The death toll in Gautam Buddha Nagar rose to 129 and the mortality rate is 0.39%. The recovery rate of patients reached 87.09%, statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in U.P. reached 2,59,810, while the total recoveries stood at 7,06,414 and the death toll at 10,541 on Thursday, data showed.