11 months on, chargesheet against ex-DUSU president still pending

The police have not submitted a chargesheet even after 11 months of registering an FIR against former Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ankiv Baisoya for securing admission by furnishing a fake mark sheet.

The DUSU president from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was disqualified after his admission was cancelled as he had got admission by submitting a fake mark sheet.

The DUSU polls are scheduled to be held on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that during the investigation, they have verified the mark sheet submitted by Mr. Baisoya with the South India-based university. In their official confirmation to the police, the university said that Mr. Baisoya was never their student and he had produced a fake mark sheet to secure admission in Delhi University.

“We have got the mark sheet checked by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, and their report also finds it as a fake mark sheet,” said the officer.

After getting enough proof in the case against Mr. Baisoya, the investigating officer got Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him as he was not joining the investigation.

“Recently, Mr. Baisoya submitted an affidavit in the court requesting cancellation of NBW. The request was accepted on the condition that he will join the investigation whenever he was asked to do so,” added the officer.

‘Probe in end stage’

The officer said that they are preparing a watertight chargesheet in the case to ensure punishment to the accused. “It takes time as each and every claim is examined thoroughly. The investigation is in its end stage. We will submit the chargesheet in the court at the earliest,” said the officer.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Mr. Baisoya on charges of cheating and forgery at Maurice Nagar police station. After that, Delhi University had asked Mr. Baisoya to step down and the vice-president Shakti Singh took over as the president of DUSU.

The left wing group All India Students’ Association (AISA) had demanded that the ABVP publicly apologise and not contest for the post of president.

“The ABVP which did such a fraud with students’ mandate clearly does not deserve the post,” the group said.