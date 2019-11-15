11 missing children reunited with families

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch reunited 11 missing children with their families on the occasion of Children’s Day, officers said on Thursday.

A team of Anti Human Trafficking Unit, Crime Branch, Rohini, rescued 27 children from railway stations and ISBTs in the city between November 1 and 14, they said.

Of the 27 children, 11 were reunited with their families with the help of an NGO. Most of the children were from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra, while two of them had come from Nepal, said the police.

Each child had a different story to tell. Some had been abandoned while others had left their homes after a scolding from their family members. Most children had boarded a train without ticket and had reached different railway stations in Delhi.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) B.K. Singh said, “We traced their parents after speaking to the children and checking police records. On Children’s Day, their parents were called to Delhi and the children were reunited with them.” The children were offered books, clothes and other gifts by the police.

Since January 1, the Crime Branch has rescued 617 children from bus stands and railway stations of Delhi under Operation ‘MILAP’, a Delhi Police initiative. Further, the Police Control Room unit has reunited 146 children with their families and rescued six kidnapped children between January 1 and November 13, said DCP (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha.