11 minors flee from observation home

Eleven juveniles fled from an observation home in central Delhi’s Delhi Gate area after injuring a security guard and three policemen, the police said on Thursday. One minor has been found and brought back, they said.

The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when eleven juveniles in conflict with law (JCL) — under the age group of 16 to 18 — escaped from the home. While fleeing, they attacked the security in-charge and three policemen who were deployed at the centre. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were treated and discharged.

The police said that parents of the minors were informed about the incident and it was found that one of them had fled to his residence in Kailash Nagar from where he was brought back.

Also, over the last few days, 32 people have fled from a government school in north West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar that has been turned into a shelter for the needy during lockdown.

The police said that a complaint was received from the school staff on April 21 stating that 32 people had fled from the shelter on different dates and that they could pose a threat to the society.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a first information report under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is under way.