11 men held for betting during India-Australia cricket match

Eleven men have been arrested for allegedly operating an inter-State cricket betting racket, the police said on Monday.

“The gang was operating during the ODI match between India and Australia, played in Bengaluru on January 19. We have recovered seven laptops, 74 mobile phones, two LCD TVs and four briefcases [specially made for holding and charging mobiles] during the raid,” said an officer.

Additional Commissioner of Police A.K. Singla said a team of Special Task Force, Crime Branch, received information about the racket.

“The team raided a house in Ashoka Niketan, Karkardooma, on January 19 when the match was in progress. The accused said bets worth over ₹5 crore had already been placed with them,” said Mr. Singla. The accused have been identified as Amit Arora (48), Anuj Arora (44), Ritesh Bansal (37), Ansul Bansal (27), Naveen Kumar (32), Rohit Sharma (34), Ritesh Aggarwal (38), Rohit Rastogi (34), Aman Gupta (22), Ankush Bansal (38) and Anurag Aggarwal (35).

The kingpin, Amit, allegedly told the police that gamblers called on specific numbers to place their bets.

The gang used specially designed betting software on their laptops to record and calculate bets placed during the match, the police said. Amit had arranged for three special phone connections called tota (parrot) lines, which he had bought from an operator in Delhi.

These lines kept repeating the current rates of betting after every ball on a loudspeaker, they said.

Amit would then relay these rates to all the punters, who placed bets with him.

Amit kept changing his hideout, the police said, adding that the house in Ashoka Niketan had been taken on rent recently by the gang.