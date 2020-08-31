11 foreign nationals held for flouting COVID curbs

Noida

31 August 2020 00:03 IST

Eleven foreign nationals, including four women, were arrested in Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly partying in violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The police said they impounded seven vehicles and seized 237 cans and 51 bottles of beer besides three bottles of liquor from the house in Surajpur.

In view of the pandemic, rules have been issued which prohibit such gatherings.

Advertising

Advertising

The arrests came on a day when Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district’s infection tally to 7,834, official data showed. Meanwhile, 98 patients were discharged.

The death toll in the district stood at 45 with a mortality rate of 0.57%.

The number of active cases has climbed to 1,009. So far, 6,780 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the district, the third highest in Uttar Pradesh.