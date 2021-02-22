11 children working in tough conditions rescued: DCPC

22 February 2021 00:29 IST

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Sunday said that 11 children, who were working in hazardous conditions as bonded labourers in bakery units, machine units and auto centre units of Alipur here, have been rescued.

The rescue came after conducting raids in seven places. One child was rescued from a residential place where he was working as a domestic help.

‘Mental trauma’

The DCPCR said the rescued children had been exposed to all kinds of physical and mental trauma, especially during the lockdown.

Advertising

Advertising