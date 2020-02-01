11 candidates move HC for permission to contest polls

Eleven Independent candidates on Friday moved the Delhi High Court challenging rejection of their nominations for contesting in the upcoming State Assembly polls.

The candidates filed their appeal challenging a single-Judge’s January 28 order, alleging that the court had declined to entertain their petitions and wrongly denied restoration, protection and enforcement of their constitutional and legal rights to contest elections from the New Delhi seat.

Direction to Centre

They also sought direction to the Centre, Election Commission and Chief Election Officer to forthwith inquire into the January 20 incident when their nominations were allegedly rejected.

The candidates in their earlier plea had sought to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the New Delhi seat, whose nomination forms were allegedly not accepted by the Returning Officer despite them arriving at the election office within the stipulated time.

On January 28, the single-Judge had dismissed the plea saying it was not maintainable and that under the Representation of People Act, only an election petition was permissible and it would have to be filed after results were declared.