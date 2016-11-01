10,851 chikungunya cases in Delhi

With 640 new cases of chikungunya being reported this past week, the total number of cases have crossed 10,851 this season, as per a municipal report released on Monday. The maximum number of cases -- 720 -- have been reported from north Delhi.

At least 15 fatalities have been reported at various hospitals due to complications triggered by chikungunya.

“As many as 10,851 suspected cases have been recorded this season till October 29, out of which 8,720 have been confirmed,” the report by the SDMC said.