108-yr-old gets hip fixed at Safdarjung Hospital

Dhapo Devi (108) will be celebrating a `healthy’ Diwali this year after doctors at Safdarjung Hospital successfully operated on her hip bone on October 26.

“The case is noteworthy because surgery after a certain age become tricky and is not recommended. In this case the woman was brought to us in an emergency condition. She was taken in by the hospital after the relatives had been told by many doctors that nothing could be done for her,’’ said Dr. B.P Sharma, Senior Specialist, ortho department, at Safdarjung Hospital, who was also part of the team that operated on the lady. The operation was performed under the supervision of Dr. Ramesh Kumar, the Head of Department, Central Institute of Orthopaedics.

After being admitted to the hospital, doctors here found that the patient also had fluid collection in her lungs and that she had to be treated for that before any surgery could be conducted.

A special case

“She was under treatment for two weeks at the hospital before we could determine that the surgery would not be detrimental to her health. The remarkable thing here was the fact that we used her own bone and tissue to repair the damage. This would ensure faster healing and less bedrest (recovery) time. In patients of advanced age the process of recovery is vital. If they are confined to the bed for long, there is always the danger of bed sores which can add to the problems,” added Dr. Sharma.

Recovery

In this patient’s case doctors said they are hopeful that she would be able to walk soon with the help of a walker and that her bed rest time would be minimal. “The surgery has definitely improved her quality of life and we are hopeful that she will make good recovery. This is vital for us as we haven’t come across patients of this age undergoing surgery successfully. This has been a good learning case too,’’ added Dr. Sharma.