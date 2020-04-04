108 employees of Ganga Ram Hospital placed in quarantine

As many as 108 employees of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here, including doctors and nurses, have been quarantined after they came in contact with two patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, said authorities on Saturday.

Shifted to other hospital

“The two people were admitted at the hospital last month for some other reasons. Later, they developed symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive. They have been shifted to other hospitals,” an official at the hospital said.

“At present, none of the quarantined staff has reported symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 infection,” said chairman of the hospital S. Rana.

“In all, 108 SGRH staff, including doctors, nurses, ward boys and other para-medical staff who were incidentally exposed to these patients have been quarantined as per WHO defined criteria. Out of the 108 employees, 23 have been quarantined in the hospital and attached hostel facility. The rest have been told to go into home quarantine,” the statement read.

The hospital did not disclose further details about the case.

A doctor at the hospital, however, said that the employees have been in quarantine since Thursday and five of them are doctors.

“The two patients who tested positive were unrelated cases and were admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU). After testing positive, the HDU was sanitised and we are also keeping a close watch on other patients who were in the ward along with them,” the doctor told The Hindu.

The doctor added that the hospital’s overall functioning has not been affected by the incident.