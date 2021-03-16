107-year-old man gets COVID-19 jab

Kewal Krishan gets his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital on Monday.

New Delhi

16 March 2021 00:27 IST

Over 39,000 immunised on Monday

A total of 39,742 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Monday, including a 107-year-old man.

Kewal Krishan took the vaccine at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

Bidesh Chandra Paul, zonal director of the hospital said, “Today, we administered the COVID-19 vaccine to Mr. Krishan, the oldest person in India to get vaccinated. We hope that this action will encourage people to get vaccinated. The second phase of the vaccine rollout has seen an encouraging response, the numbers are increasing day by day.”

Earlier this month, a 104-year-old man had got vaccinated at another private hospital in the city.

Of the total beneficiaries on Monday, 21,622 were people who are 60 years of age and above and 3,429 people were between 45 and 59 years of age, said a Delhi government spokesperson.

The city witnessed 368 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 6,44,064 on Monday.

Three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,944.

Of the total cases, 6,30,799 people have recovered and there are 2,321 active cases.

The number of active cases has shown an increase over the last two weeks.