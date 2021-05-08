105 more oxygen concentrators seized from city eateries, search on for owner

The police on Friday said they are conducting raids in search of the owner of those restaurants from where they have recovered 523 oxygen concentrators.

They said they have arrested CEO of Matrix Cellular Services Gourav Khanna for his alleged involvement in the case. DCP (South) Atul Thakur said in a follow-up raid, they have recovered 105 more concentrators from Town Hall and Khan Chacha restaurants in Khan Market at the instance of accused Hitesh, who was arrested on Thursday. “A total of 523 oxygen concentrators have been recovered till now,” said an officer.

He said the concentrators were recovered during raids at restaurants in Lodhi Colony on Thursday and Khan Market on Friday. They said Navneet Kalra, is the owner of the eateries — Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nege Ju — from where the concentrators have been recovered. “His phone is switched off. We are going through details to identify his role in the case,” said the officer.

Police said the managing director of Matrix Cellular Services, Gagan Duggal, had imported oxygen concentrators in December. He contacted Mr. Kalra for the sale of the same in April. His restaurants were used as booking centres and pickup points. Mr. Kalra allegedly sent WhatsApp messages to his friends regarding the sale of the concentrators for ₹70,000-₹80,000 each, the police said. Efforts are on to nab other offenders, they added.