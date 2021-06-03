1,044 cases of mucormycosis in city

COVID test positivity rate is less than 1% fourth day in a row

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said a total of 1,044 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in the city so far.

“Till yesterday (Wednesday), 1,044 black fungus cases were there in Delhi. Out of these, around 92 patients have recovered fully and around 89 people have lost their lives due to black fungus,” the Minister said. The others are still under treatment at different healthcare facilities, he said.

The test positivity rate of COVID-19 has remained less than 1% for four consecutive days. This is a “good sign”, said Mr. Jain and urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. “My appeal to every citizen is that please maintain social distancing, wear a mask all the time, and wash your hands from time to time.”

Covaxin quandary

Mr. Jain also said that many people who have taken the first dose of Covaxin are not getting the scheduled second dose in Delhi and added that the situation has become like this because of the “mismanagement” by the Central government.

“They have changed the schedule for vaccination. If the Central government had given us the required number of vaccines, then no problem would have happened. But they are not providing vaccines. We are hopeful that people who are waiting for the Covaxin second dose will get it as early as possible,” he said.